Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) is Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s 2nd Largest Position

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,410,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 899,314 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 2.7% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 1.40% of Enbridge worth $1,129,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE ENB opened at $24.84 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.