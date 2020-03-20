EncryptoTel [WAVES] Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market capitalization of $268,078.93 and approximately $182.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.23 or 0.02601152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00190196 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00037992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00036402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES] launched on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

