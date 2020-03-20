Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,075 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.81% of Endava worth $44,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 442.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Endava during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Endava by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,763,000 after purchasing an additional 31,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAVA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,393. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40. Endava PLC – has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.28.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. Endava had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Endava PLC – will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

