Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Major Shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. Sells 5,000,000 Shares

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) major shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $7,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,600,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,754,856.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Okumus Fund Management Ltd. sold 20,681 shares of Endurance International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $44,257.34.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Okumus Fund Management Ltd. purchased 30,000 shares of Endurance International Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00.

Shares of EIGI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,945. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $228.92 million, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EIGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Endurance International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,613,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,957,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Endurance International Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after buying an additional 203,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Endurance International Group by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 703,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 177,359 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $709,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

