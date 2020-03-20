Energi Hits Market Cap of $36.53 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 13% against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $36.53 million and approximately $768,679.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00021920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.82 or 0.02564676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00191455 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00038372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00036065 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 27,085,944 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

