Enigma (ENG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $750,845.00

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Enigma token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001722 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Tidex, Binance and ABCC. Enigma has a market cap of $7.98 million and $750,845.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.01162269 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00050091 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000115 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000633 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kyber Network, ABCC, HitBTC, AirSwap, Liqui, Upbit, Mercatox, Tidex, GOPAX, Bittrex, Binance, OKEx and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

