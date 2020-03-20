Enjin Coin (ENJ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.56 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00001245 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Tidex, Kucoin and Upbit. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $63.41 million and $14.56 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 55% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.02 or 0.02703039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00192477 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036304 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 814,772,129 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjincoin.io.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Liqui, OKEx, Tidex, Upbit, HitBTC, Kucoin, Bittrex, Binance, Kyber Network, Livecoin, AirSwap, IDEX, Bancor Network, Cobinhood, Coinrail and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

