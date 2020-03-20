Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Director William M. Goodyear Purchases 5,000 Shares

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Director William M. Goodyear purchased 5,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00.

Shares of Enova International stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.99. 836,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,405. The firm has a market cap of $332.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. Enova International Inc has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). Enova International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enova International Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after buying an additional 98,264 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 122,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 40,609 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Enova International by 56.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 17,731 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Enova International by 70.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

