Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Director Acquires $15,160.00 in Stock

Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Director Bernard F. Becker bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $15,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ESGR traded down $7.21 on Friday, hitting $123.60. The stock had a trading volume of 181,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,720. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.27. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $94.58 and a 52-week high of $213.99.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $380.57 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 36.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESGR. BidaskClub cut Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

