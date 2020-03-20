Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) to post sales of $424.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $421.40 million to $426.10 million. Entegris reported sales of $391.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. Entegris has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.91. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Entegris by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Entegris by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 11,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Entegris by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

