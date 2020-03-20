Entercom Communications Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Entercom Communications in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Entercom Communications’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $414.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Entercom Communications’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

ETM opened at $1.78 on Friday. Entercom Communications has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

In other Entercom Communications news, CEO David J. Field acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 969,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,944.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Field acquired 99,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $270,057.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,127.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 364,581 shares of company stock worth $1,024,293 over the last 90 days. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Entercom Communications by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 224,029 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Entercom Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Entercom Communications by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

