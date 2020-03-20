Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,996,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,979,000 after buying an additional 833,543 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,936,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,186,000 after buying an additional 1,291,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,486,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,392,000 after buying an additional 192,999 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,359.0% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,461,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 1,361,259 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,167,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 67,759 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. ValuEngine raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George purchased 500,000 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,439,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,268,905.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

