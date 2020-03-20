Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,415 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 46,919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.73.

CCEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

