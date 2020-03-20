Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 39,352 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,352 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1,022.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 282,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 257,340 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 683.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 167,697 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 96,966 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 406.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 88,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,855,000 after buying an additional 54,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.58. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

