Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 83,704 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 83,704 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 638.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,542.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.95. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $94.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

