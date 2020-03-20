Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,486 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,486 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.69 per share, with a total value of $161,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,074.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $271,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,330.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average is $79.64. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $848.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.83 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.33%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

