EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Cut to $48.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $56.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.06% from the stock’s previous close.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Edward Jones cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Shares of EOG traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.02. 3,394,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,757,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.05. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

