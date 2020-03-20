EOS Market Cap Reaches $2.01 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, EOS has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $2.19 or 0.00035334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, C2CX, Coinrail and CoinTiger. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and approximately $4.40 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,017,745,778 coins and its circulating supply is 921,045,767 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eos.io.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

