EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 110,727 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.22% of EQT worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. State Street Corp lifted its position in EQT by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,418,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,163,000 after buying an additional 1,934,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in EQT by 1,606.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,782,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,967,000 after buying an additional 1,678,193 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in EQT by 1,910.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,077,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 1,023,689 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in EQT by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,550,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after buying an additional 922,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in EQT by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,323,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after buying an additional 679,204 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of EQT opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.58. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.67 million. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.46%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.