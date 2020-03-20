Equal Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Equal token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Equal has a total market capitalization of $137,911.12 and approximately $109.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Equal has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.02709370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00192567 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038683 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,333,650 tokens. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken.

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, DDEX, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

