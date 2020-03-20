Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 20th (AAN, AP, ASMB, BEVFF, BLMN, BLPH, CARE, CBAN, CBMG, CDTX)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 20th:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Great Western Bancorp Inc. is a full-service regional bank holding company. It focuses on business and agribusiness banking, complemented by retail banking and wealth management services. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists primarily of business loans, comprised of commercial and industrial, and agribusiness loans. It also provides a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The Bank provides wealth management solutions consisting of financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

