Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,465 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.94% of Equity Commonwealth worth $37,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4,303.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EQC traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 98,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,494. The company has a current ratio of 75.91, a quick ratio of 75.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.31. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $34.95.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 385.36%. The business had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQC. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

