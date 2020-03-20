ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,244 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,765 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.9% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $1,172,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $244.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1,079.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.34.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

