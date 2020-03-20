Essentia Price Down 14.6% Over Last Week (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Essentia has a market capitalization of $154,745.07 and approximately $15,574.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00053132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.58 or 0.04320048 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00068895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038350 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016152 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00014020 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, BitForex, Bilaxy, Ethfinex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

