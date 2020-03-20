Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 115.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,822 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.14% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE EPRT traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 23,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $974.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $39.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.03%.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.