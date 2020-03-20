Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Coinlim, LATOKEN, DDEX and IDEX. Eterbase Coin has a total market capitalization of $646,698.90 and $28,569.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.55 or 0.04316078 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00069157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038380 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015964 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00014037 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

XBASE is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,921,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com.

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Escodex, IDEX, LATOKEN, CoinTiger, P2PB2B, Coinlim and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

