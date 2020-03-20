Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits Market Capitalization of $573.98 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $573.98 million and $1.86 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $4.93 or 0.00079725 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, OKCoin International, Coinhub and BTC Markets.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.02134279 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BtcTrade.im, YoBit, Coinroom, Bitbns, FCoin, Instant Bitex, Exrates, BCEX, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, BTC Trade UA, Ovis, EXX, Poloniex, CoinTiger, Gatehub, CoinBene, Bitfinex, Koineks, HitBTC, Bibox, BigONE, ChaoEX, Coinsuper, RightBTC, LBank, Coinnest, Upbit, Cryptomate, BitForex, Bitsane, C2CX, Gate.io, Liquid, CoinExchange, BTC Markets, C-CEX, Exmo, Bithumb, Coinbase Pro, QBTC, Bittrex, Coinhub, Coinone, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, LiteBit.eu, Coinut, OKEx, Crex24, OKCoin International, CoinEgg, CPDAX, ABCC, Huobi, Kucoin, Korbit, Kraken, CoinEx, Indodax, Stocks.Exchange and HBUS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

