Etherparty (FUEL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $109,960.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Etherparty has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $109,960.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, ACX, Binance and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.13 or 0.02705865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00193165 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036325 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ACX, Gate.io, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

