Ethos (ETHOS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $482,296.00

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Ethos token can now be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethos has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Ethos has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00053461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00069615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.92 or 0.04174300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00038240 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016233 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00014370 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Ethos Profile

ETHOS is a token. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io. Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io.

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

