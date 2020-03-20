Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 111,916 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Etsy worth $17,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $132,900,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 1,696.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,189,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,980,000 after buying an additional 2,067,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,112,000 after buying an additional 1,302,495 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $53,496,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,539,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.99.

ETSY stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $71.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,418 shares of company stock worth $11,683,665. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.