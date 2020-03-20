EUNO Price Hits $0.0036 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. EUNO has a market cap of $119,067.26 and approximately $4,742.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Axe (AXE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004852 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000675 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00001396 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000214 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 35,878,427 coins and its circulating supply is 32,913,721 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

