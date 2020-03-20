EventChain Market Capitalization Achieves $63,004.46 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. EventChain has a market capitalization of $63,004.46 and $2,883.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.55 or 0.04316078 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00069157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038380 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015964 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00014037 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003761 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

