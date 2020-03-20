Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.31.

ES traded down $6.09 on Friday, reaching $70.96. 2,088,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,927. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.78.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

