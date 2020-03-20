Everus Market Cap Tops $7.98 Million (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. Everus has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $529.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everus has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Everus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $10.39, $24.68 and $20.33.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.55 or 0.04316078 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00069157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038380 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015964 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00014037 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Everus Profile

EVR is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,602,072 coins. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org. Everus’ official website is everus.org.

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $10.39, $32.15, $50.98, $7.50, $5.60, $13.77, $24.43, $33.94, $51.55, $20.33 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

