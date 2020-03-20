ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Hits $0.0372 on Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $217,864.37 and approximately $2,766.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 69.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 64% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000308 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

