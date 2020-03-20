Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Stake Lowered by Divisar Capital Management LLC

Divisar Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,152,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,200 shares during the quarter. Express comprises 7.1% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 8.06% of Express worth $25,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Express by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Express by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 47,169 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Express by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,813,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after buying an additional 973,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. 49,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,207. Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $100.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $606.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.81 million. Express had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPR. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Express from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Express from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

