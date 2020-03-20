Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stake Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,850,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,749,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

EXR traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $84.98. 86,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,665. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.60 and a 52 week high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.14.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $5,503,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,418.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,309.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 785,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,667,392.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,156 shares of company stock worth $16,203,452 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

