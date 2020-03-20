Extremely Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Share Price

Media headlines about Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) have trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mizuho Financial Group earned a coverage optimism score of -4.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MFG shares. ValuEngine lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

