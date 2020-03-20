Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lowered by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,304 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $101,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.19.

Shares of XOM opened at $34.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

