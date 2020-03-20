Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $63.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

XOM stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,461,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,416,124. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average of $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,055,993,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,767,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,695,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740,895 shares during the last quarter. Agran Libbie lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9,871.5% in the 4th quarter. Agran Libbie now owns 9,736,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 9,638,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 824.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,221,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,912,000 after buying an additional 6,440,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

