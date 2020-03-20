Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Facebook in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. William Blair also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Pivotal Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.95.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $153.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $436.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,970 shares of company stock worth $17,377,152. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

