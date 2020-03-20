Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by White Elm Capital LLC

White Elm Capital LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac comprises 4.4% of White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,044,000 after purchasing an additional 114,135 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Fair Isaac by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.03, for a total value of $637,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,791.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $9,912,048.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,813,155.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,789 shares of company stock worth $44,101,440. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.43. The company had a trading volume of 516,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,927. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.08. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $436.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

