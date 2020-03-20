FansTime Reaches Market Capitalization of $378,830.88 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. FansTime has a total market cap of $378,830.88 and approximately $56,235.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. One FansTime token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX, FCoin and CoinMex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.10 or 0.02702297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00192641 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Gate.io, CoinMex, FCoin and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

