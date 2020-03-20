Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a media sentiment score of -1.45 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

FMAO traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. 595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,102. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $243.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.63 per share, with a total value of $78,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,873.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

