Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Position Cut by Wedgewood Partners Inc.

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617,950 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up approximately 4.4% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc. owned about 0.22% of Fastenal worth $46,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 332,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 42,708 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth $59,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.74. 9,568,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,631,297. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

