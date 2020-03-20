Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Getting Very Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) have been trending very negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Federal Home Loan Mortgage earned a coverage optimism score of -3.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

OTCMKTS:FMCC opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a market cap of $916.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.14. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.04.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

