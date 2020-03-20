Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. Federal Signal reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.74 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSS. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Federal Signal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

FSS stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.88%.

In other news, Director John L. Workman acquired 5,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,554.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson acquired 3,266 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $88,671.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,138.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

