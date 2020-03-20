FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -1.50

Headlines about FedEx (NYSE:FDX) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. FedEx earned a coverage optimism score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the shipping service provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $111.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. FedEx has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $199.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on FedEx from $183.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.72.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

