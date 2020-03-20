Fetch.ai (FET) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.22 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $9.22 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai token can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiKi, BitMax, Korbit and Bitbns.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fetch.ai Token Profile

Fetch.ai is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,385,619 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrabbit, Dcoin, Bitbns, Hotbit, IDEX, Bittrex, KuCoin, BiKi, Coinsuper, Coinall, BitMax, Korbit, Binance, MXC, HitBTC, BitAsset and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

