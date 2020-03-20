Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FEVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,277.08 ($29.95).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of FEVR stock opened at GBX 892.20 ($11.74) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,305.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,887.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 1,073 ($14.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28.

In related news, insider William (Bill) Ronald acquired 7,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,390 ($18.28) per share, with a total value of £100,483.10 ($132,179.82). Also, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,479 ($19.46) per share, for a total transaction of £49,990.20 ($65,759.27).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.